Corpus Christi gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) According to Corpus Christi gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 4833 S Padre Island Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 4702 Ayers St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4833 S Padre Island Dr , Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ 2.93 $ 2.65

Walmart 4111 S Staples St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ 2.63 $ 3.03 $ 2.77 card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ -- $ --

Exxon 3760 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 4101 Agnes St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 4202 S Staples St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82 card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Exxon 3955 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.