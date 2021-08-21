Save up to $0.44 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Toledo

(TOLEDO, OH) According to Toledo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3425 W Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 350 W Bancroft St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3425 W Central Ave, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.09

S&G 1702 W Laskey Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

Speedway 1922 W Laskey Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.32

American Petroleum 5001 Douglas Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ -- card card $ 2.86 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ --

Speedway 1708 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.32

Kroger 4925 Jackman Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.