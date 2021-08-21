Gas savings: The cheapest station in Mobile
(MOBILE, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mobile area offering savings of $0.41 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 150 Springdale Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3006 Halls Mill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.1.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.01
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.02
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.95
$3.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.11
$3.53
$2.92
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
