Gas savings: The cheapest station in Mobile

(MOBILE, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mobile area offering savings of $0.41 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 150 Springdale Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3006 Halls Mill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.1.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 150 Springdale Blvd, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.87

Sam's Club 601 E I-65 Service Rd, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.01 $ --

Costco 1450 Tingle Circle W, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.02 $ --

Speed Stop 2909 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ --

Clark 3606 Moffett Rd, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3471 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.11 $ 3.53 $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.