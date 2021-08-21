Cancel
Mobile, AL

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Mobile

Mobile News Flash
Mobile News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3saiRA_0bYoOEtE00

(MOBILE, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mobile area offering savings of $0.41 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 150 Springdale Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3006 Halls Mill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.1.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express

150 Springdale Blvd, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$--
$2.87

Sam's Club

601 E I-65 Service Rd, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.01
$--

Costco

1450 Tingle Circle W, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.02
$--

Speed Stop

2909 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.95
$3.25
$--

Clark

3606 Moffett Rd, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3471 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.11
$3.53
$2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

