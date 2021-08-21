Cancel
Akron, OH

Save $0.38 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Akron

Posted by 
Akron Times
Akron Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vRQ8_0bYoOD0V00

(AKRON, OH) According to Akron gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.

Mash Oil & Tire at 2279 S Arlington Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 569 W Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Akron area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mash Oil & Tire

2279 S Arlington Rd, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$3.13

Marathon

1980 S Arlington Rd, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$3.19

Sam's Club

1189 Buchholzer Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.27
$--

BP

579 N Main St, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.32
$3.82
$--

GetGo

185 West Ave, Tallmadge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$--

Speedway

765 Darrow Rd, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.52
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Akron Times

Akron Times

Akron, OH
With Akron Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Gas Prices#Mash Oil Tire
