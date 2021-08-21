Save $0.38 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Akron
(AKRON, OH) According to Akron gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.
Mash Oil & Tire at 2279 S Arlington Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 569 W Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Akron area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.27
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.32
$3.82
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.52
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0