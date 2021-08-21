Save $0.38 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Akron

(AKRON, OH) According to Akron gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.

Mash Oil & Tire at 2279 S Arlington Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 569 W Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Akron area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mash Oil & Tire 2279 S Arlington Rd, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Marathon 1980 S Arlington Rd, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sam's Club 1189 Buchholzer Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.27 $ --

BP 579 N Main St, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.32 $ 3.82 $ --

GetGo 185 West Ave, Tallmadge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ --

Speedway 765 Darrow Rd, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.