Gas savings: The cheapest station in Grand Rapids
(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Grand Rapids area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon.
Sam's Club at 3901 Alpine Ave Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 248 Cherry St Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Rapids area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.46
$3.76
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.96
$3.32
$3.62
$3.11
|card
card$3.02
$3.34
$3.64
$3.11
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
