Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Grand Rapids

Posted by 
Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h06Rj_0bYoOAMK00

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Grand Rapids area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 3901 Alpine Ave Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 248 Cherry St Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Rapids area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

3901 Alpine Ave Nw, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.33
$--

Mobil

4258 Alpine Ave, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.46
$3.76
$--

Marathon

4616 Alpine Ave, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

4656 Alpine Ave Nw, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.03

Marathon

3623 Alpine Ave, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

Circle K

4811 West River Dr Ne, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.96
$3.32
$3.62
$3.11
card
card$3.02
$3.34
$3.64
$3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids, MI
195
Followers
438
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Traffic
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

More than 285,000 customers without power as Ida hits Louisiana. More than 285,000 customers are without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida drives into the state, according to Poweroutage.us. There are 285,477 customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET. There were about 150,000 customers without power just before 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy