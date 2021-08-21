Gas savings: The cheapest station in Grand Rapids

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Grand Rapids area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 3901 Alpine Ave Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 248 Cherry St Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Rapids area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3901 Alpine Ave Nw, Comstock Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.33 $ --

Mobil 4258 Alpine Ave, Comstock Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ --

Marathon 4616 Alpine Ave, Comstock Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 4656 Alpine Ave Nw, Comstock Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.03

Marathon 3623 Alpine Ave, Comstock Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Circle K 4811 West River Dr Ne, Comstock Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.11 card card $ 3.02 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.