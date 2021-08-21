This is the cheapest gas in Columbia right now

(COLUMBIA, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Columbia area offering savings of $0.41 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 1355 Knox Abbott Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 2900 Rosewood Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart 1355 Knox Abbott Dr, Cayce

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83 card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Speedway 1400 Augusta Rd, West Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.61 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ -- card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 5426 Forest Dr, Forest Acres

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1119 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.68 $ 3.13 $ 3.62 $ 2.82 card card $ 2.78 $ 3.23 $ 3.72 $ 2.92

Marathon 5102 Two Notch Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.69 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.09

Cheap Way 5200 Two Notch Rd, Forest Acres

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.