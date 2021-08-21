Save up to $1.16 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Reno

(RENO, NV) According to Reno gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.16 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at M Food Mart at 500 Kietzke Ln. Regular there was listed at $3.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at Chevron at 700 N Sierra St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.21 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

M Food Mart 500 Kietzke Ln, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ -- $ 4.25 $ 3.93 card card $ 4.03 $ -- $ 4.35 $ 4.03

Costco 2200 Harvard Way, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.98 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

76 350 N Mccarran Blvd, Sparks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 4.38 $ 3.89 card card $ 4.08 $ 4.28 $ 4.48 $ 3.99

Golden Gate 1445 E 6Th St, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.32 $ 4.47 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.30 $ 4.45 $ 4.15

Sam's Club 4835 Kietzke Ln, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.33 $ --

Costco 4810 Galleria Pkwy, Sparks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.