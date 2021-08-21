This is the cheapest gas in Santa Ana right now

(SANTA ANA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Santa Ana area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.06 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 11000 Garden Grove Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.85 at Shell at 2331 E Katella Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.32.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 11000 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.05 $ --

Costco 17900 Newhope St, Fountain Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Sam's Club 17099 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.99

Libra Gasoline 1131 S Main St, Santa Ana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ -- card card $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ --

Berri Brothers 1234 N Main St, Orange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 3.89

US Gas 401 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.