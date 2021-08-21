Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fort Wayne

(FORT WAYNE, IN) According to Fort Wayne gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 6736 Lima Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 422 Spring St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 6736 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ 3.32 $ --

Costco 5110 Value Dr, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.32 $ --

Murphy USA 1716 Apple Glen Blvd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ --

Meijer 5903 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.35

Speedway 6205 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.29 $ 3.67 $ 3.35

Speedway 6033 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.