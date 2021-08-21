Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fort Wayne
(FORT WAYNE, IN) According to Fort Wayne gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 6736 Lima Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 422 Spring St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$3.32
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.32
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.23
$3.53
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.27
$3.57
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.29
$3.67
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.34
$3.64
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0