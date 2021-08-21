Save $0.82 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Greensboro

(GREENSBORO, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Greensboro, you could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, G & S at 2100 Lawndale Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3301 W Gate City Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

G & S 2100 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Shell 1614 Spring Garden St, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Sheetz 1639 Spring Garden St, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Costco 4201 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Circle K 1550 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.19

Shell 2514 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.57 $ -- card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.