Save $0.90 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in West Palm Beach

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) According to West Palm Beach gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4295 45Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1900 W Blue Heron Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4295 45Th St, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.23 $ --

Mobil 3035 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.85 $ 3.07 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.45 $ 3.90 $ 3.12

Amoco 1153 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.97

Wawa 7289 Garden Rd, Riviera Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.30 $ 3.64 $ 3.08

RaceTrac 4156 W Blue Heron Blvd, Riviera Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.08

Rocket Fuel 100 N Federal Hwy, North Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.