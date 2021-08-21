Save $0.90 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in West Palm Beach
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) According to West Palm Beach gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4295 45Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1900 W Blue Heron Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.23
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.40
$3.85
$3.07
|card
card$2.89
$3.45
$3.90
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.69
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.30
$3.64
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.26
$3.56
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.07
$3.27
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
