Save up to $0.66 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Baton Rouge

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Baton Rouge area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 10000 Dawnadele Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 7930 Jefferson Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baton Rouge area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 10000 Dawnadele Ave, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ 2.79 $ --

Exxon 10391 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.53 $ 2.88 $ 3.28 $ 2.73 card card $ 2.59 $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 2.79

Circle K 10221 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.53 $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ -- card card $ 2.59 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 11510 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ 3.04 $ 2.79

Shell 4415 Floynell Dr, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 2.79

RaceTrac 11677 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.