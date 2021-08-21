Save up to $0.66 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Baton Rouge
(BATON ROUGE, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Baton Rouge area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 10000 Dawnadele Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 7930 Jefferson Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baton Rouge area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$--
$2.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.53
$2.88
$3.28
$2.73
|card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.34
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.53
$2.85
$3.15
$--
|card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$--
$3.04
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.34
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.09
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
