Gas savings: The cheapest station in Spokane

(SPOKANE, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Spokane area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 5601 E Sprague Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.85 at 7-Eleven at 177 S Division St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Spokane area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.67 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 5601 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.82 $ --

nomnom 2103 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 3.51 card card $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 3.57

Mobil 3158 E 17Th Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Bong's 2040 W Boone Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

City Fuel 2508 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.55

Conoco 7018 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.