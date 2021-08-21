Gas savings: The cheapest station in Spokane
(SPOKANE, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Spokane area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 5601 E Sprague Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.85 at 7-Eleven at 177 S Division St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Spokane area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.67 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$3.82
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.52
$3.72
$3.92
$3.51
|card
card$3.58
$3.78
$3.98
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.53
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$3.63
$3.83
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
