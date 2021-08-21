Cancel
Stockton Daily

Save up to $1.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Stockton

 8 days ago


(STOCKTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stockton area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pershing Gas For Less at 4445 N Pershing Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at 76 at 2701 W March Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.26.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pershing Gas For Less

4445 N Pershing Ave, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.99

Costco

1616 E Hammer Ln, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.09
$--

Shop and Go

4511 Pacific Ave, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.82
$4.02
$4.12
$--
card
card$3.92
$4.12
$4.22
$--

7-Eleven

4501 N Pershing Ave, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$--

National

713 N El Dorado St, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--

Miracle Mile Gas

244 W Harding Way, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

