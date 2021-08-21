Save up to $1.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Stockton

(STOCKTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stockton area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pershing Gas For Less at 4445 N Pershing Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at 76 at 2701 W March Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.26.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pershing Gas For Less 4445 N Pershing Ave, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

Costco 1616 E Hammer Ln, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.09 $ --

Shop and Go 4511 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.82 $ 4.02 $ 4.12 $ -- card card $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 4.22 $ --

7-Eleven 4501 N Pershing Ave, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ --

National 713 N El Dorado St, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Miracle Mile Gas 244 W Harding Way, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.