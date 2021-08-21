Save $0.44 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Richmond

(RICHMOND, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Richmond area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon.

BP at 5710 Williamsburg Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 5801 W Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Richmond area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 5710 Williamsburg Rd, Sandston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.75

Sheetz 550 S Airport Dr, Sandston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 2.69

Wawa 500 S Airport Dr, Sandston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.07 $ 3.60 $ 2.69

CITGO 3109 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.45 $ 3.74 $ 2.95

Walmart Neighborhood Market 5221 Brook Rd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Valero 3050 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.18 $ 3.54 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.