Knoxville gas at $2.72 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Knoxville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3106 Mckamey Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 1324 N Cherry St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3106 Mckamey Rd, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.77

Murphy USA 120 Green Rd, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.99

Weigel's 7514 Mountain Grove Rd, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 3.09

Sam's Club 2920 Knoxville Center Dr , Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.08 $ 2.91

Murphy USA 3019 Kinzel Way, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 2.91

Speed Mart 2017 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.