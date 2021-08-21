Where's the cheapest gas in New Orleans?

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Depending on where you fill up in New Orleans, you could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3900 Airline Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 5600 Tchoupitoulas St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.18.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Orleans area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3900 Airline Dr, Metairie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ 2.96 $ --

Costco 3900 Dublin St, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.97 $ --

Birdie's Food N Fuel 1233 N Broad St, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ --

Sam's Club 1527 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ -- $ 3.01 $ --

Exxon 3725 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.40 $ 2.94

Shell 3101 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.