Where's the cheapest gas in New Orleans?
(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Depending on where you fill up in New Orleans, you could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3900 Airline Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 5600 Tchoupitoulas St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.18.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Orleans area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$2.96
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.56
$--
$2.97
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$3.09
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.60
$--
$3.01
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.40
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
