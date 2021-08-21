Here’s the cheapest gas in Honolulu Saturday

(HONOLULU, HI) Depending on where you fill up in Honolulu, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 520 Alakawa St. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.14 at Shell at 520 Ward Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Honolulu area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 520 Alakawa St, Iwilei

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

NEX Bldg 71 Radford Dr, Pearl Harbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Aloha 215 S Vineyard Blvd, Honolulu

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.04 $ 4.34 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.14 $ 4.44 $ --

Hele 759 S King St, Honolulu

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.14 $ 4.39 $ 4.23 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.24 $ 4.49 $ 4.33

Hele 1311 Palama St, Kapalama

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.44 $ 4.23 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.54 $ 4.33

Freedom 2011 N School St, Kalihi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.01 $ 4.36 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.