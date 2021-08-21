Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Tulsa, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4420 S Sheridan Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at QuikTrip at 1443 S Denver Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4420 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 3.07 $ --

Minute Mart 4021 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 2.88

Murphy USA 8118 E Admiral Pl, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.08 $ 3.28 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.