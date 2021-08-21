Riverside gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Riverside area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Berri Brothers at 3315 14Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 3304 14Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.29.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Berri Brothers 3315 14Th St, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.87 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.97

Fastrip 10306 Arlington Ave, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.05

ARCO 3368 S Riverside Ave, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.99

Kimi 2658 University Ave, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.19

ARCO 1360 W Blaine St, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ 3.89

ARCO 3685 Valley Way, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.