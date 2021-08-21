Here’s the cheapest gas in Pompano Beach Saturday

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Pompano Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 329 N Federal Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Chevron at 3091 W Cypress Creek Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.01.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 329 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Costco 1800 W Sample Rd, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Rocket Fuel 598 Nw 15Th St, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Westar 101 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Chevron 390 W Sample Rd, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Solo 560 W Sample Rd, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.