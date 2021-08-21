Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

This is the cheapest gas in Nashville right now

Posted by 
Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284d67_0bYoNp4Y00

(NASHVILLE, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Nashville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, EZmart at 2610 B Clarksville Pike was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1702 West End Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.23.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nashville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

EZmart

2610 B Clarksville Pike, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.37
$3.64
$--

Delta Express

3053 Dickerson Rd, East Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.13
$3.43
$2.99

Sunrise Express Mart

2600 Clarksville Pike, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Zack's Express

3508 Clarksville Pike, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$--

CITGO

3900 Clarksville Pike, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Phillips 66

3909 Clarksville Pike, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nashville Times

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
212
Followers
428
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

More than 285,000 customers without power as Ida hits Louisiana. More than 285,000 customers are without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida drives into the state, according to Poweroutage.us. There are 285,477 customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET. There were about 150,000 customers without power just before 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy