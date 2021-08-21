This is the cheapest gas in Nashville right now

(NASHVILLE, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Nashville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, EZmart at 2610 B Clarksville Pike was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1702 West End Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.23.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nashville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

EZmart 2610 B Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.37 $ 3.64 $ --

Delta Express 3053 Dickerson Rd, East Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Sunrise Express Mart 2600 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Zack's Express 3508 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

CITGO 3900 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Phillips 66 3909 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.