This is the cheapest gas in Nashville right now
(NASHVILLE, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Nashville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, EZmart at 2610 B Clarksville Pike was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1702 West End Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.23.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nashville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.37
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.13
$3.43
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
