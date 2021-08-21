Save $0.46 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Virginia Beach

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Virginia Beach area offering savings of $0.46 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Shell at 705 22Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 2.95 $ --

Kroger 1800 Republic Rd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.05

7-Eleven 1829 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ --

7-Eleven 308 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ --

7-Eleven 798 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Sky Mart 3096 S Lynnhaven Rd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.74 $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.74 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.