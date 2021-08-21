Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.50 per gallon

Salt Lake City News Watch
 8 days ago
(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Salt Lake City, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 1818 S 300 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1111 E 3300 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.84.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1818 S 300 W, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.99
$3.65

Sam's Club

1905 S 300 W, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.99
$--

Costco

3747 Constitution Blvd, West Valley City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.92
$--

Sapp Brothers

1953 California Ave, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$4.22
$4.32
$4.13

Chevron

1881 California Ave, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.97
$4.17
$3.69

Maverik

1290 S. Wallace Road, SaltLake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.87
$4.07
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City, UT
ABOUT

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

