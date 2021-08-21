Rochester gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(ROCHESTER, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Rochester area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 335 Westfall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 390 Culver Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rochester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$--
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.13
$3.49
$--
|card
card$3.03
$3.23
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0