Rochester gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ROCHESTER, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Rochester area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 335 Westfall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 390 Culver Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rochester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 335 Westfall Rd, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.04

Sunoco 480 Plank Rd, Penfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Walmart 1200 Marketplace Dr, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

BJ's 400 Jay Scutti Blvd, Henrietta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Speedy Mart 1662 St Paul St , Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.13 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.59 $ --

Sunoco 1416 Culver Rd, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.