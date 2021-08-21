Raleigh gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(RALEIGH, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Raleigh, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1450 N New Hope Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1709 Lake Wheeler Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1450 N New Hope Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.11

Circle K 3948 New Bern Ave, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 3.08 $ 3.45 $ --

Sam's Club 2537 S Saunders St, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Costco 2838 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.05 $ --

Shell 4713 New Bern Ave, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.08 $ 3.45 $ 3.08

Marathon 4301 New Bern Ave, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.