Birmingham gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Birmingham area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 201 Lakeshore Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 400 19Th St S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 201 Lakeshore Pkwy, Homewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 2.96 $ --

Wavaho 1900 Carraway Blvd, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 1341 Walker Chapel Rd, Fultondale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.93 $ 3.18 $ 2.92

CITGO 1101 3Rd Ave N , Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ --

Chevron 2429 Carraway Blvd, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Super Saver Express 900 20Th St, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.38 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.