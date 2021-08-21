Save $0.80 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Omaha
(OMAHA, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Omaha, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.
QuikTrip at 4720 Hamilton St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mega Saver at 3402 S 42Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.02 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.69
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.06
$3.31
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.34
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.34
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
