Save $0.80 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Omaha

(OMAHA, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Omaha, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

QuikTrip at 4720 Hamilton St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mega Saver at 3402 S 42Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

QuikTrip 4720 Hamilton St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ --

MegaSaver 7205 Lawndale Dr, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Costco 12200 W Dodge Rd, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

BP 9645 Ida St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.06 $ 3.31 $ 3.04

BP 5718 Nw Radial Hwy, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.05

Kwik Shop 5306 N 103Rd St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.