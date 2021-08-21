Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Save $0.39 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Colorado Springs

Posted by 
Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sD6Wb_0bYoNebn00

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Colorado Springs area offering savings of $0.39 per gallon.

Costco at 5050 N Nevada Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kum & Go at 3025 Hancock Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.73.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colorado Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.61 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

5050 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$--
$3.79
$--

Sinclair

1901 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$3.77
$4.12
$3.29

North Murray

943 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$3.72
$4.02
$3.39

North Circle Gas Stop

1233 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$3.78
$--
$3.27

Valero

3808 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.43
$3.84
$4.23
$3.39
card
card$3.43
$3.89
$4.29
$3.39

Gasamat

1437 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.68
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
385
Followers
408
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
State
Nevada State
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

More than 285,000 customers without power as Ida hits Louisiana. More than 285,000 customers are without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida drives into the state, according to Poweroutage.us. There are 285,477 customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET. There were about 150,000 customers without power just before 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy