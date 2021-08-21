Save $0.39 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Colorado Springs area offering savings of $0.39 per gallon.

Costco at 5050 N Nevada Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kum & Go at 3025 Hancock Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.73.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colorado Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.61 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 5050 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Sinclair 1901 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.77 $ 4.12 $ 3.29

North Murray 943 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 4.02 $ 3.39

North Circle Gas Stop 1233 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.78 $ -- $ 3.27

Valero 3808 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.43 $ 3.84 $ 4.23 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.43 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 3.39

Gasamat 1437 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.68 $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.