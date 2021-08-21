Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

Where's the cheapest gas in Oklahoma City?

Oklahoma City Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OP2mv_0bYoNdj400

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oklahoma City area offering savings of $0.71 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Food Mart at 412 Se 44Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1616 N Portland Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oklahoma City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Food Mart

412 Se 44Th St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$--
$2.77
$--

Big C Neighborhood Market

5201 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

4201 N May Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$--
$2.78
$2.85

7-Eleven

142 Se 44Th St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.77
$2.97
$--

7-Eleven

921 Se 66Th St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

6809 S May Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$3.11
$3.31
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

