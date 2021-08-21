Where's the cheapest gas in Oklahoma City?

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oklahoma City area offering savings of $0.71 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Food Mart at 412 Se 44Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1616 N Portland Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oklahoma City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Food Mart 412 Se 44Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ 2.77 $ --

Big C Neighborhood Market 5201 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 4201 N May Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ 2.78 $ 2.85

7-Eleven 142 Se 44Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.77 $ 2.97 $ --

7-Eleven 921 Se 66Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 6809 S May Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.