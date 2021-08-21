Kansas City gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KANSAS CITY, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kansas City area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 8312 East 23Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Crossroads Gas Station at 2101 W Pennway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kansas City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 8312 East 23Rd , Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Jed's 5600 Troost Ave, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.08 $ --

Unbranded 5405 Truman Rd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 5110 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.03 $ 2.79

Costco 241 E Linwood Blvd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.25 $ --

7-Eleven 2636 Van Brunt Blvd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.