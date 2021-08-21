Kansas City gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(KANSAS CITY, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kansas City area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 8312 East 23Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Crossroads Gas Station at 2101 W Pennway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kansas City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.03
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.19
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
