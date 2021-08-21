Bakersfield gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Bakersfield area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.64 per gallon.

Fastrip at 805 34Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.47 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 5201 Olive Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.11.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bakersfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.21 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip 805 34Th St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.47 $ 3.57 $ 3.67 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.57 $ 3.67 $ 3.77 $ 3.39

V-Red 800 34Th St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.31 card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.41

On The Go Food Store 2501 River Blvd, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ -- $ --

Gasko Food Mart 430 E California Ave, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Central Cali Deli & Grocery 801 E California Ave, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Fastrip 4901 S Union Ave, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 3.91 card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.