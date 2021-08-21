Where's the cheapest gas in Albuquerque?

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albuquerque area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Albuquerque area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Sam's Club 1421 N Renaissance Blvd Ne , Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Costco 500 Eubank Blvd Se, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Sam's Club 300 Eubank Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Murphy Express 2707 Carlisle Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.96

Alon 3610 Candelaria Rd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.