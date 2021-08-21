Where's the cheapest gas in Albuquerque?
(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albuquerque area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Albuquerque area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
