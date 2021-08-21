Buffalo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $126.92 per gallon

(BUFFALO, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Buffalo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $126.92 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Delta Sonic at 1264 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $129.9 at Canadian Tire at 255 Garrison Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Buffalo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $14.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Delta Sonic 1264 Main St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ 3.15

First Line 1543 Niagara St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.44 $ --

Mobil 2540 S Park Ave, Lackawanna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ --

S & G Express 2566 Seneca St, West Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Gas Plus Express 3287 South Park Ave, Lackawanna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.15 $ --

Delta Sonic Mckinley Pkwy, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.