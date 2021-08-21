Fresno gas at $3.86 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(FRESNO, CA) According to Fresno gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.93 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Central Gas at 2145 N Blackstone Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 5993 E Belmont Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fresno area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.24 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$4.09
$4.15
$--
|card
card$3.86
$4.19
$4.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$4.09
|card
card$4.07
$4.27
$4.37
$4.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$--
$4.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.97
$4.19
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.97
$4.19
$4.29
$4.29
|card
card$4.07
$4.29
$4.39
$4.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
