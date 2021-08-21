Fresno gas at $3.86 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FRESNO, CA) According to Fresno gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.93 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Central Gas at 2145 N Blackstone Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 5993 E Belmont Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fresno area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.24 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Central Gas 2145 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.09 $ 4.15 $ -- card card $ 3.86 $ 4.19 $ 4.25 $ --

Fastrip 4798 E Clinton Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 4.21

Costco 2270 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

Quick Pick & Deli 3121 E Tulare St, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Super 1 Food Store 3701 E Tulare St, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Penny Wise 1536 E Belmont Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.97 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.07 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.