Save $0.54 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Louisville

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Louisville, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3408 Bardstown Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Valero at 3300 Algonquin Pkwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.06.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3408 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 2.95

Murphy USA 2018 Bashford Manor Ln, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.21 $ 3.40 $ 3.15

Shell 2911 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ -- card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ --

Thorntons 4170 Taylor Blvd, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.13

Sunoco 4406 Taylor Blvd, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1506 S Shelby St, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.