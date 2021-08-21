Save up to $0.54 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Memphis

(MEMPHIS, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Memphis area offering savings of $0.54 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pure at 1054 East E H Crump Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 464 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pure 1054 East E H Crump Blvd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ --

Exxon 833 S Bb King Blvd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2389 Summer Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Rainbow Express 2450 Summer Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3900 Petro Dr, West Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.28

Pilot 1100 Martin Luther King Dr, West Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.22 $ 3.51 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.22 $ 3.51 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.