El Paso, TX

This is the cheapest gas in El Paso right now

Posted by 
El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bYoN6sS00

(EL PASO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the El Paso area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 6101 Gateway Blvd W . Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Circle K at 1408 W Yandell Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.10.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

6101 Gateway Blvd W , El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.05
$--

Sam's Club

7001 Gateway Blvd W , El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--

Alon

114 Buena Vista St, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.59

AAFES

1333 Cassidy Rd, Fort Bliss
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Alon

6200 Gateway Blvd E , El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Valero

6200 Edgemere Blvd, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso, TX
With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

