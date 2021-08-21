Tampa gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.31 per gallon

(TAMPA, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Tampa, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1002 N Westshore Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.1.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tampa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.97

Shell 1410 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.09

Wawa 1760 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.23 $ 3.45 $ 3.06

Mobil 3024 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.31 $ -- $ 3.08

Shell 3650 S Dale Mabry, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.21 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Wawa 3660 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.22 $ 3.50 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.