Tampa gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.31 per gallon
(TAMPA, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Tampa, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1002 N Westshore Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.1.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tampa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.22
$3.52
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.23
$3.45
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.31
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.21
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.22
$3.50
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
