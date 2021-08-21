Save $0.63 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Columbus area offering savings of $0.63 per gallon.

United Dairy Farmers at 1188 N Wilson Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 660 Neil Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

United Dairy Farmers 1188 N Wilson Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 3.75 $ 3.19 $ --

Circle K 3749 Twin Creeks Dr, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

United Dairy Farmers 530 S Hague Ave, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Kroger 85 N Wilson Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.29

Speedway 3605 W Broad St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.29

Speedway 799 N Wilson Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.