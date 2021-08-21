Save $1.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Sacramento

(SACRAMENTO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sacramento area offering savings of $1.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Snacks & Gas at 2199 El Camino Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 705 Harbor Pointe Pl, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.34.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Snacks & Gas 2199 El Camino Ave, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 4.03 $ -- $ -- $ 4.13

Costco 1600 Expo Pkwy, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Pilot 2828 El Centro Rd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.35

Kwik Serv 5960 24Th St, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.29

Diamond Gas & Mart 8329 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.97 card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 2270 Lake Washington Blvd, West Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.