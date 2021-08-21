This is the cheapest gas in Cincinnati right now
(CINCINNATI, OH) According to Cincinnati gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.
United Dairy Farmers at 3410 Madison Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3337 Clifton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.09
$3.39
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.03
$3.33
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0