This is the cheapest gas in Cincinnati right now

(CINCINNATI, OH) According to Cincinnati gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.

United Dairy Farmers at 3410 Madison Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3337 Clifton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

United Dairy Farmers 3410 Madison Pike, Fort Wright

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.23

Speedway 3395 Madison Pike, Fort Wright

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.23

Thorntons 3490 Madison Pike, Edgewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.23

IGA Express 501 Licking Pike, Wilder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

United Dairy Farmers 509 Licking Pike, Wilder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.25

United Dairy Farmers 1135 Steffen Ln, Wilder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.