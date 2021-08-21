Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

This is the cheapest gas in Cincinnati right now

Posted by 
Cincinnati Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01AFhI_0bYoMq3u00

(CINCINNATI, OH) According to Cincinnati gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.

United Dairy Farmers at 3410 Madison Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3337 Clifton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

United Dairy Farmers

3410 Madison Pike, Fort Wright
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$3.23

Speedway

3395 Madison Pike, Fort Wright
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.09
$3.39
$3.23

Thorntons

3490 Madison Pike, Edgewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.03
$3.33
$3.23

IGA Express

501 Licking Pike, Wilder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

United Dairy Farmers

509 Licking Pike, Wilder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.25

United Dairy Farmers

1135 Steffen Ln, Wilder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

