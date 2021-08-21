MUBI Unveils September 2021 Lineup

After canceling in-person events for all of 2020 (like every concert and festival series), and adapting to the pandemic by going virtual with a series of streaming performances, free, all ages, long-running musical showcase series Musicians Corner returned back in June with its first in-person event since 2019, hosting a three-day comeback celebration in the fest’s longtime home of Centennial Park. At the time, it was also revealed that this year’s September Sundown series, typically a companion to the larger spring season of weekend shows on normal years, would also resume in-person events, expanding from its usual Thursday night slot to also include Friday performers each week of September, and even a bonus Saturday of music on Sept. 25, to coincide with AmericanaFest.