MUBI Unveils September 2021 Lineup

By Jordan Raup
thefilmstage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. lineup for films coming to MUBI this September has been announced, featuring some of my personal favorites of the last few years, notably Philippe Lesage’s severely overlooked coming-of-age drama Genesis, John Gianvito’s Helen Keller documentary Her Socialist Smile, Joe DeNardo, Paul Felten’s formally thrilling Slow Machine, and Robert Greene’s documentary Bisbee ’17, as well as Jia Zhangke’s latest release Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue.

MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

8 of the Best Venice Film Festival Winners to Watch Now

As the world’s oldest film festival—not to mention one of the most prestigious—the Venice Film Festival has always been a step ahead of the rest, and many of the recipients of its top prize, the Golden Lion, have gone on to transform the cinematic landscape. Among them are European arthouse...
EntertainmentComplex

POP Montreal Unveils 2021 Lineup f/ Backxwash, Chiiild, Cadence Weapon

POP Montreal will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the festival with a mix of in-person and virtual events, running from September 22 to 26. This year’s lineup features both up-and-coming artists and POP Montreal alumni. Highlights include Backxwash, Cadence Weapon, Cakes Da Killa, Chiiild, DijahSB, Soccer Mommy, The Dears, SUUUNS, Korea Town Acid, and more.
Nashville, TNwilliamsonhomepage.com

Nashville Film Festival unveils full lineup of films and events

After last year's virtual presentation, the Nashville Film Festival is returning this fall with a promising slate of movies, events and opportunities to attend in-person. This year’s installment of the long-running festival is leaving the traditional setup of one cinema (usually a Regal location) to scatter about at various Nashville locations, including the Belcourt Theatre, Belmont University, Rocketown and Marathon Music Works. A robust selection in the virtual cinema will be available as well, with the festival running Sept. 30 through Oct. 6.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Exclusive Trailer for the Venice Premiere Detours Charts Moscow’s Urban Landscape

It’s hard to believe the fall festival season is right around the corner: Venice and Telluride kick off next week, followed swiftly by Toronto, NYFF, and more. The sidebar Venice International Film Critics’ Week returns and we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the trailer for an anticipated title in that lineup: Ekaterina Selenkina’s Detours.
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

The Criterion Channel’s September 2021 Lineup Includes Jia Zhangke, Margaret, Center Stage & More

Next month’s Criterion Channel selection is here, and as 2021 winds down further cements their status as our single greatest streaming service. Off the top I took note of their eight-film Jia Zhangke retro (Xiao Wu, Platform, Unknown Pleasures, The World, Still Life, 24 City, A Touch of Sin, and Mountains May Depart, plus Walter Salles’ Jia Zhangke, A Guy from Fenyang) as well as the streaming premieres of Center Stage and Malni. And, yes, Margaret has been on HBO Max for a while, but we can hope Criterion Channel’s addition—as part of the 63(!)-film “New York Stories”—opens doors to a more deserving home-video treatment.
Travelimdb.com

Venice Film Festival Boasts Glitz and the Goods

Venice this year has the goods and the glitz with a star-studded lineup packed with hotly anticipated titles such as Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” alongside more esoteric titles. It’s likely to make the Lido a place to reignite theatrical and bolster its standing as an awards season kingmaker.
MoviesScreendaily

Venice 2021 preview: Screen’s guide to the Out Of Competition titles

French-Israeli actor/filmmaker Attal directs his partner Charlotte Gainsbourg alongside Mathieu Kassovitz in this story of a French power couple, parents to a young man studying at a prestigious US university, whose world is shaken after a rape accusation. Adapted from Karine Tuil’s 2019 novel Les Choses Humaines, the film is produced by Attal alongside Curiosa Films’ Olivier Delbosc, in co-production with France 2 Cinéma and Gaumont. The latter distributes in France and is selling worldwide. It is the first time in Venice for Attal as a director (he had a role in Seberg, which played out of competition in 2019).
MoviesPosted by
Variety

American Black Film Festival Unveils 25th Anniversary Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Friday Media (JFM) has unveiled the lineup of official films in competition for its milestone 25th American Black Film Festival (ABFF). Among the narrative feature selections is the world premiere of Jussie Smollett’s directorial debut “B-Boy Blues,” an adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s 1994 novel, where class and culture clash when a college-educated journalist from Brooklyn and a homeboy bike messenger from Harlem fall in love. Actor and filmmaker Michael Jai White’s western adventure “The Outlaw Johnny Black” will also make its festival premiere in competition alongside “A Message From Brianna” (produced by and starring retired NFL star Vernon Davis); “Doctor...
seattlepi.com

Liv Ullmann, Ane Dahl Torp to Star in US Exec-Produced Dark Fable 'The Nix' (EXCLUSIVE)

Two-time Academy-award nominated Norwegian actor Liv Ullmann (‘The Emigrants,’ ‘Face to Face’), Ane Dahl Torp (“Charter”, “Home Ground”) and model-turned actor Elsa Brisinger, have been cast in the forthcoming Swedish dark fable “The Nix.”. The eerie pic anchored in Scandinavian mythology was pitched on Wednesday at Haugesund’s Nordic Co-Production Market...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

The Film Stage Show Ep. 442 – Annette

Welcome, one and all, to the latest episode of The Film Stage Show! Today, Brian Roan, Bill Graham, and Robyn Bahr discuss Leos Carax’s Annette, which is now in theaters and on Amazon Prime. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming...
Entertainmentnocountryfornewnashville.com

Musicians Corner Announces September Sundown Lineup

After canceling in-person events for all of 2020 (like every concert and festival series), and adapting to the pandemic by going virtual with a series of streaming performances, free, all ages, long-running musical showcase series Musicians Corner returned back in June with its first in-person event since 2019, hosting a three-day comeback celebration in the fest’s longtime home of Centennial Park. At the time, it was also revealed that this year’s September Sundown series, typically a companion to the larger spring season of weekend shows on normal years, would also resume in-person events, expanding from its usual Thursday night slot to also include Friday performers each week of September, and even a bonus Saturday of music on Sept. 25, to coincide with AmericanaFest.
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Lineup Unveiled for Minimal Effort Halloween

Lee Burridge, DJ Harvey, Red Axes, and more are set to take over the decks during the return of Minimal Effort Halloween this year!. As the fall months quickly begin to approach, dance music lovers near and far are beginning to prepare for what’s to come on Halloween this year. Costumes are being decided on, as well as where they plan to party, and those in Southern California who love the sound of the underground are in for a treat as Minimal Effort announced that their annual spooky celebration is returning to Los Angeles.
Moviesmyhits106.com

Full-Dome Movies Dominate UW Planetarium Lineup During September

An afternoon or evening at the movies appears to be the programming theme at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium during September. “We’re going to be highlighting more of our films this month. Each show will be approximately an hour in length with the live presentation that accompanies it,” says Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator. “On Saturday, Sept. 11, we’ll be hoping to open up the rooftop observatory for the community for free and, weather permitting, observe the actual night sky, planets and the moon.”
Theater & DanceMPNnow

Geva unveils lineup for 49th season, which starts in January

Geva Theatre Center’s 49th season will include shows about air guitarists and yoga capitalism and the world premiere of a musical inspired by The Wizard of Oz. In all, eight productions will be staged at Geva during the upcoming season, which because of scheduling adjustments forced by the coronavirus pandemic, will run from January through July 2022.
MoviesTexarkana Gazette

Fall flicks out of this world with 'Dune' remake and more

With the last year of moviegoing pretty much a high-definition disaster because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's slow return to the cinema has been a balm to those who missed seeing movies where they belong: on a big screen. For a long while, in-the-cinema selections were slim with opening...
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Loyalty Is Questioned in Exclusive Trailer for Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Wife of a Spy

A highlight of last year’s fall-fest circuit, Wife of a Spy is yet another confirmation of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s mastery—of form where every shot is necessary, and of narrative where every revelation (co-scripted by Ryusuke Hamaguchi) comes precisely as the film demands. This said having only seen it on a screener. In fact we’re quite envious of those who’ll get to experience the film theatrically, when Kino Lorber release it at New York’s IFC Center on September 17 and LA’s Laemmle on September 24, other cities and dates to follow.
Visual Artinterviewmagazine.com

Sam Mckinniss Is Reimagining Hollywood Iconography in a New Medium

Michael Ovitz has made a name for himself as a driving force in Hollywood since the 1970s, but he’s been one of Los Angeles’ beacons and bellwethers of still pictures for just as long. A fearless collector and champion of contemporary art, the entertainment uber-mogul has built up his own museum-grade art program, which includes a private exhibition space in his Beverly Hills home. In recent years, Ovitz and his curator, Viet-Nu Nguyen, invite artists to create site-specific, one-of-a-kind installations and projects in the space. Ovitz and Nguyen acquired the collection’s first Sam McKinniss painting in 2019: a still of Julianne Moore from her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia.

