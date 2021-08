Nearly twenty years after the beginning of the US War in Afghanistan, tens of thousands of lives have been lost, trillions of dollars have been spent, and the Taliban has taken control of the country. What was it all for? Will the US public do anything to disrupt the violent machine of permanent war, care for the veterans whose lives have been forever changed, or atone for the devastation wrought in our name on the people of Afghanistan? This week on The Marc Steiner Show, we continue our crucial and urgent series of conversations about the US War in Afghanistan, the world-historical failure of the “War on Terror,” and the future of the Afghan people.