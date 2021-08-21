Jacksonville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Jacksonville, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 8310 Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 860 Golfair Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 8310 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.61 $ 3.05

RaceWay 1040 Golfair Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Safari Food Store 6015 Norwood Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ --

E-Z Food Store 3157 Division St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

RaceWay 7304 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.09

Chevron 1920 Parental Home Rd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.28 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.