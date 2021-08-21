Milwaukee gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Milwaukee area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Amstar at 5706 W Bluemound Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 350 N Plankinton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Milwaukee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Amstar 5706 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Amstar 6005 W Vliet St, Wauwatosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Clark 7535 W Bluemound Rd , Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Clark 7520 W Stevenson St, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.55 $ --

Bro's Petro Mart 6819 W Lincoln Ave, West Allis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Amstar 7202 W Lincoln Ave, West Allis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.