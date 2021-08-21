This is the cheapest gas in Austin right now

(AUSTIN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Austin, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 7200 N Ih-35. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Chevron at 1525 Barton Springs Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Austin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil 7200 N Ih-35, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.29 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Valero 1405 W William Cannon Dr, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 3.06 $ 3.49 $ --

Xpress Fuel 7200 Manchaca Rd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.42 $ -- card card $ 2.64 $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ --

Murphy USA 710 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 2.91 $ 3.14 $ 2.82

Shell 1420 E Anderson Ln, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 1030 Norwood Park Blvd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.87 $ 3.15 $ 2.82

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.