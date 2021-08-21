This is the cheapest gas in Austin right now
(AUSTIN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Austin, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 7200 N Ih-35. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Chevron at 1525 Barton Springs Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Austin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$--
$3.29
$--
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$3.06
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$--
$3.42
$--
|card
card$2.64
$3.15
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.60
$2.91
$3.14
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$3.09
$3.45
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.87
$3.15
$2.82
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
