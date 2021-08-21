Tucson gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(TUCSON, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Tucson area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Chevron at 880 W Saint Marys Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

QuikTrip 2345 E Irvington Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 2.77

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2565 E Commerce Center Pl, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.91 $ 3.16 $ 2.76

ARCO 4881 S Campbell Ave, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.93

Quick Break 3095 E Irvington Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.20 $ 3.39 $ 2.98

FasFuel 3601 N Oracle Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.