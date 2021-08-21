Where's the cheapest gas in Orlando?

(ORLANDO, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Orlando area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 4696 Gardens Park Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Mobil at 6662 Old Winter Garden Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 4696 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 2.98 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 906 Lee Rd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ 2.89

Sam's Club 7701 E Colonial Dr, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.25 $ --

BJ's 4697 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.06 $ --

Pure Fuel 3518 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Food Express 3604 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.