Where's the cheapest gas in Indianapolis?
(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Indianapolis area offering savings of $0.47 per gallon.
Phillips 66 at 2301 Madison Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 4225 S East St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Indianapolis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.19
$3.59
$3.29
|card
card$2.85
$3.29
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.35
$3.54
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.49
$3.89
$3.29
|card
card$2.85
$3.49
$3.99
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.24
$3.54
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.49
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.24
$3.54
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
