Where's the cheapest gas in Indianapolis?

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Indianapolis area offering savings of $0.47 per gallon.

Phillips 66 at 2301 Madison Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 4225 S East St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Indianapolis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 2301 Madison Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Murphy USA 4630 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.35 $ 3.54 $ 3.22

Shell 2304 Madison Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Speedway 304 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.25

Phillips 66 3505 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

Speedway 2601 S Lynhurst Dr, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.